US lawyer dressed as Statue of Liberty, 60 oppositionists jailed in Cambodia

A total of 60 opposition figures including prominent American-Cambodian lawyer Theary Seng were handed down jail sentences in a Cambodian court on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to commit treason.

Wearing the garb of the Statue of Liberty with a torch in hand and Paris Peace Accords in the other, Theary Seng walked up to the court coiled with a symbolic chain. On her lips – the anticipation of her being imminently found guilty.

“It follows the logic of this autocratic regime to find me guilty,” she said referring to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government and, possibly, the monarchic political system of the country ruled by Norodom Sihamoni.

“But I am Freedom today, I am Lady Liberty, so it won’t just be me, Theary Seng, who will be found guilty but all the Cambodians who love justice, who love freedom, who are genuine democrats, who will be found guilty along with us. This autocratic regime is suppressing the Cambodian people, it is suppressing freedom, it is persecuting Cambodian for their political opinions.”

Under the pretext of her attire, she was not allowed entry into the court, as reported by a Reuters witness. Following the verdict, Ms Seng was ushered into a police vehicle parked outside the court. Fisticuffs ensued between officers and her supporters.

As announced by her lawyer, she would consider appealing, given the fact that she and the other co-defendants had been sentenced to between five to eight years behind bars.

“This verdict is not fair, it’s unjust for her [Theary Seng]. It is unjust for her, that was why she was protesting for the solution, but the court did not give the solution, but punished her and jailed her instead,” Choung Choungy, a defence lawyer said.

Clooney Foundation for Justice claimed that Ms Seng was sentenced for Facebook posts that compromised the way how Cambodia’s government was pursuing actual and perceived political threats. The foundation wrote that Ms Seng did not know about the charges against her until she received the court summon. The Cambodian authorities have not explained the basis for the charges so far other than limiting their explanation to recalling Ms Seng’s posts.

Tomorrow a Cambodian court will decide whether to jail human rights lawyer Theary Seng for criticism of the government. She is facing 12 years in prison for Facebook posts. #Cambodia #ThearySeng pic.twitter.com/TxlvIMKzFH

— Clooney Foundation for Justice (@ClooneyFDN) June 13, 2022

Ms Seng has been a vocal critic of Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen who has been in office since late 1998.

One of Ms Seng’s co-defendants, according to Clooney Foundation for Justice, is the father of Kak Sovannchhay, an autistic teenager who was convicted of incitement for messages he had sent on Telegram.

The aftermath of the verdicts will probably renew international concerns about Cambodian PM Sen and his heavy-handed handling of opposition. Mr Sen has been denying persecuting his opponents.

The US and rights groups condemned the mass trial as politically motivated.

Deputy Asia Director of the Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson tweeted Theary Seng was “convicted on bogus charges in a politically motivated trial before kangaroo court under the thumb of @PeacePalaceKH. Outrageous and unacceptable violation of rights!” The Peace Palace is the seat of Cambodia’s Government.