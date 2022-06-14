Poland accepts 4.04 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.04 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Tuesday morning.

According to the SG, on Monday, Border Guard officers carried out around 21,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,700 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Monday 22,700 people had left Poland for Ukraine.

In total, 2.07 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of the war.