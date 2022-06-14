Poland accepts 4.04 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.04 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Polish Border Guard (SG) reported on social media on Tuesday morning.

According to the services, Border Guard officers on Monday carried out around 21,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,700 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Monday 22,700 people had left Poland for Ukraine, while, in total, 2.07 million Ukrianians have re-entered their homeland from Poland since the start of the war.

Nearly one million foreigners pay taxes in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported on Monday that almost one million foreigners living in Poland officially pay taxes in the country.

Asked whether the government was considering extending the payment of benefits to people who host refugees from Ukraine, he replied that, as announced earlier, the subsidies had been extended for another two months.