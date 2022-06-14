Ecuador: protesters clash with police, demand fuel price cuts

Indigenous protesters blocked roads across Ecuador on Monday to demand a fuel price cut, in the latest such demonstration amid rising inflation, unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing South American country.

The nationwide demonstration kicked off at midnight and saw roads blocked with burning tires and barricades of sand, rocks and tree branches in at least 10 of the country’s 24 provinces, authorities said, with access to the capital Quito partly cut off.

The protest was called by the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which is credited with helping topple three presidents between 1997 and 2005. Indigenous peoples make up over a million of Ecuador’s 17.7 million inhabitants.

Ecuador: At midnight, communities of the Amazon began to head out for a national mobilization against the neoliberal policies of the @LassoGuillermo government. Roads have been closed around the country. @confeniae1pic.twitter.com/7t3ms0lCNM

— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 13, 2022

“This is our show of strength until the government listens,” 42-year-old Manuel Cocha, one of the dozens of protesters blocking part of the Pan-American Highway south of Quito, told AFP.

The country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, warned late Sunday that the government would not allow roads or oil installations to be taken over by protesters. On Monday, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said police and soldiers were deployed to “guarantee public order” and Defence Minister Luis Lara said fuel depots and other strategic installations were “under control.”

’We will go on’

Police commander Fausto Salinas appealed to protesters to stay within the law, saying “we cannot bring the country to a standstill.” However, Conaie leader Leonidas Iza insisted the demonstrations would continue for as long as was necessary.

#Ecuador: Several universities were closed today after the announcement of a day of national mobilization against the gov's neoliberal [email protected]_Ecuador is leading the protests. #ParoEcuador #ParoNacionalhttps://t.co/EStLb1MWEm

Video @RedKaparipic.twitter.com/JVZRU7wYLD

— Persona #SOSYanomami (@PersonalEscrito) June 14, 2022

The organisation wants the fuel price lowered to USD 1.50 (EUR 1.44) per gallon (about 3.78 litres) for diesel and USD 2.10 (EUR 2.01) for gasoline. The prices have risen sharply since 2020, almost doubling for diesel from USD 1 to USD 1.90 per gallon and rising from USD 1.75 to USD 2.55 for gasoline.

President Lasso froze prices at this level last October after a round of protests led by Conaie that saw dozens arrested and several people, including police, injured in clashes.

Anti-neoliberal protests against Guillermo Lasso's administration have taken over Ecuador today. (Pan-American highway E-35 via @radiolacalle)pic.twitter.com/tXAKhai6a6

— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 13, 2022

Poverty affects more than a quarter of Ecuadorans, according to 2021 data, and only about one in three have “adequate employment,” in a country with a large informal job sector.

The protesters are demanding the government address these issues, as well as price controls on agricultural products that hurt farmers and mining concessions granted in indigenous territories.

In 2019, Conaie-led protests resulted in 11 deaths and forced then-president Lenin Moreno to abandon plans to eliminate fuel subsidies – a way for the government to reduce public spending in exchange for loans from the International Monetary Fund.