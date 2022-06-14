LIVE: 111th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, the Russian invasion forces have managed to push the Ukrainian defenders out of the centre of Sievierodonetsk, which the latter retook last week.
07:05 CEST
#Sievierodonetsk, #Luhansk region does not surrender.#Ukrainian soldiers continue to control parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/XmYXhM22kb
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 14, 2022
