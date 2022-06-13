EU will not renegotiate Northern Ireland protocol: EC vice-president

The European Union will not renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič said on Monday, in response to Britain’s decision to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for the region.

“Renegotiating the protocol is unrealistic … Any renegotiation would simply bring further legal uncertainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland. For these reasons, the European Union will not renegotiate the protocol,” the EC deputy head said in a statement.

“Our aim will always be to secure the implementation of the Protocol. Our reaction to unilateral action by the UK will reflect that aim and will be proportionate,” he added.

EU-UK relationship must be based on the full respect of our legally binding commitments.

My statement to the UK government's decision to table legislation disapplying core elements of the Protocol on IE/NI 👉 https://t.co/lLy2sdZdFa. pic.twitter.com/gjTXD7YYHv

— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) June 13, 2022

Tensions have been rising for months after Britain accused the EU of taking a heavy-handed approach to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.