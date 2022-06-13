Oil and gas companies are also investing in renewables: Giles Dickson

Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope association, which advocates wind energy policies for Europe on behalf of more than 400 member companies, has been World News’ guest to talk about the future of this particular renewable resource and its role in Europe going green.

Mr Dickson spoke of energy transition and what is the road map for the transition to green energy. Over the past 30 years, Europe has reached a point at which 15 percent of its energy is generated from wind power. It may seem slow, but the pace is increasing.

The plan is for 50 percent to be obtained from wind power by 2050. The remaining electricity is to be generated using other renewable resources, mainly solar energy and some hydroelectricity, perhaps also hydrogen, and about 10 percent will be obtained from nuclear power plants. The goal is to reduce CO2 emission levels to 55 percent of 1990 levels and achieve CO2 net neutrality by 2050.

The question then is, what to do with the existing infrastructure. As Mr Dickson says, WindEurope collaborates with numerous gas and oil companies, which are investing in green energy. And of course, the electric grid is already there, so the new green energy sources just need to be plugged into it.

The plans are ambitious, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced Europe’s hand to hasten the process of transition, and the EU wants to become fully independent from Russian energy resources.

Finally, there is the matter of climate change. The transition to green energy is meant to stall or even revert it. But will the changing climate not affect wind patterns?

While some climatologists make such predictions, institutions that invest in renewable energy such as wind farms closely monitor the situation. And considering that just in 2021 in Europe alone EUR 4.1 bln was invested, it is not likely that private investors would put their money into a source of energy which could soon be gone with the wind.