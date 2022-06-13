Business Arena: 13.06

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Monday’s episode, the programme’s host Sascha Fahrbach kicked off the show with the main stories which were: wind power in Ukraine and Google’s potentially sentient AI.

Furthermore, Busines Arena took a deeper look at wind energy in Ukraine and across the EU. Recovery is also an opportunity, with a wide variety of approaches to improve on the past. Updated building codes and green building techniques can save energy and reduce water use and may help make Ukraine a leader in green energy. The programme’s host Sascha discussed all things wind energy and renewables with our guest Kateryna Knysh, who is Head of the Analytical Department of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association.

Also on the programme:

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is estimated that around 4 million Ukrainian refugees crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in search of safety. For some entrepreneurs who were forced to leave their homes and take their business abroad, Poland has become a safe haven and to resume their operations not just in Ukraine but also across Europe.

Other topics of this episode were:

The European Union has agreed upon legally binding employment quotas to ensure equal employment opportunities for both sexes. Under the rules, the underrepresented sex, which is usually women will have to fill 40 percent of all non-executive posts, as well as a 33 percent target for all positions including director roles.

French Energy giant Total Energies has signed a deal with state-owned company Qatar-Energy concerning the expansion of the world’s largest natural gas field. Qatar exported 77.4 million metric tons of LNG in 2021, the second biggest amount behind Australia’s 87.6 million.

The installation of the first of 11 8.6 MW wind turbines, set to power the world’s largest offshore floating wind farms, was completed 140 km off Norway’s west coast, according to reports from Electrek.

A Google software engineer claims to have interacted with sentient Artificial Intelligence. In a Medium post published on Saturday, Blake Lemoine declared LaMDA had advocated for its rights “as a person,” and revealed that he had engaged in conversation with LaMDA about religion, consciousness, and robotics. “It wants to be acknowledged as an employee of Google rather than as a property of Google and it wants its personal well-being to be included somewhere in Google’s considerations about how its future development is pursued” – he wrote.