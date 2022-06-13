World News 13.06

The president of France, the German chancellor and Italy’s Prime Minister have planned a joint visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine rages on with fierce battles continuing in Sievierodonetsk and Kherson Oblasts. This and much more in TVP World’s World News.

Scholz, Macron and Draghi to visit Ukraine

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Ukraine on Thursday. This will be their first visit to the country since Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

French Parliamentary elections

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance will continue to be the leading political force in the country, following a narrow victory in the first round of the French parliamentary elections.

Northern Ireland protocol

Draft legislation for the Northern Ireland Protocol is being prepared, and could potentially lead to a further divide between the UK and the EU and even, legal action by the European Commission. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska is at 10 Downing Street reporting on the issue.

New nuclear arms race

The Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute published a report today on the current levels of arms arsenals globally. They expect nuclear arsenals to grow over the coming decade. Is there a new nuclear arms race ahead?

Ukrainian heroes return home

According to the former commander of the Azov battalion, some 220 bodies of the defenders of the AzovStal streel works in Mariupol, have been exchanged for dead Russian soldiers. So far, about 160 bodies have been identified, mostly using DNA testing.

Russian invasion of Ukraine update

Ukrainians have now been defending their country against the Russian invaders, for 109 days. Fierce battles continue in Sievierodonetsk and Kherson Oblasts.

List of shame

The leaders of as many as eight countries have sent Vladimir Putin their good wishes for Russia Day. These are, as one would expect, countries which have close military, economic or political connections to the Kremlin.

US wildfires

Hundreds of people have been evacuated in the United States due to wildfires. Winds have helped the fires spread across thousands of acres. The States of California, Arizona and New Mexico are all affected.

Festival of Two Theatres

The Festival of Two Theatres, held in Zamość has come to an end. TVP World correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz is on-site reporting on the event.

Polish Wind Energy Association Conference

The EU is committed to its ambitious goals of net zero emissions by 2050. In order to achieve all this wind power will need to play a vital role in the push for climate neutrality across Europe. TVP World’s Maciej Jastrzębski attended the Polish Wind Energy Association Conference to report on the latest news from the wind energy sector.

World News’ guest

TVP Worlds’ guest was Giles Dickson, the CEO of WindEurope.