Eastern Express 13.06

In Bulgaria, the pro-Western government of Kiril Petkov lost its majority in parliament. The coalition was abandoned by populists from the There Is Such a People party (ITN). The apparent reason for this is the dispute over relations with one of Bulgaria’s neighbours, the budget, and the fight against corruption.

Until Wednesday, June 8, Bulgaria was ruled by a majority coalition of four parties. Parliament approved Petkov’s government in December 2021, giving Bulgaria its first stable government in a decade. But forming a coalition government was no easy task: Bulgarians had to go to the polls three times in a span of nine months.

The government adopted amendments to the 2022 budget bill. Moments earlier, the ministers belonging to (ITN) resigned from the cabinet. A year ago the party blocked an increase in pensions, but this year, the issue returned. Slavi Trifonov, ITN’s leader, also accuses Petkov of what he considers mismanagement of the state budget and EU funds.

Another reason for the conflict with ITN is Petkov’s willingness to withdraw the Bulgarian veto of North Macedonia’s entry into EU accession talks. Sofia vetoed the start of these talks in late 2020, claiming that North Macedonia was not implementing the bilateral treaty signed in 2017. The veto on North Macedonia’s talks with the EU was first imposed in November 2020 by the previous Bulgarian government.

