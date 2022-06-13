Pulse of Culture 13.06

The winners of the 11th International Stanisław Moniuszko Competition were announced on Saturday night. Juliana Grigoryan of Armenia won the Grand Prix of the whole contest. Other Prize winners include Szymon Mechliński and Volodymyr Tyshkov, who were both awarded the Second Prize (the first prize was not awarded) for a male voice and Nombulelo Yende, the winner of the First Prize for a female voice.

The International Stanisław Moniuszko Vocal Competition, held by the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, is the biggest singing competition in Poland. Every three years young artists from around the world present their skills to compete for international recognition and financial awards.

Congratulations to Juliana Grigoryan, winner of the Grand Prix of the @moniuszkocompet! 🎶🏆👏👏👏

📷Krzysztof Bieliński pic.twitter.com/S7G9ncoIpa

— Opera Narodowa (@Opera_Narodowa) June 11, 2022

Alumna, Nombulelo Yende, has won 1st prize for female voice, the Maria Fołtyn Prize, a Tdeusza Pszonka award, the Moniuszko Music Lovers prize & Audience Prize in the 11th International Stanisław Moniuszko Vocal Competition #operasingers #moniuszkocompetition @moniuszkocompet pic.twitter.com/N2fMXY6nQm

— UCT Opera School (@OperaUct) June 12, 2022



Big congratulations to Szymon Mechliński and Volodymyr Tyshkov, each a winner of 🥈Second Prize for male voice (first prize was not awarded) in the 11th Moniuszko Competition! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UVHcDawAYl

— Moniuszko Vocal Competition (@moniuszkocompet) June 13, 2022

In other cultural news, ”Poland, the Great Project” Congress has come to an end on June 12. The event, under the honorary patronage of President Andrzej Duda, was held at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. As part of the closing ceremony, Polish MEP Professor Ryszard Legutko received the award named in honour of late President Lech Kaczyński.

Other events covered by this episode include newly released albums by George Ezra, Max Richter and the Foals rock band, the opening of the new National Museum in Norway and the Dark Arts Exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.