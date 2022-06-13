Duda says military equipment needs replenishment after Ukraine transfers

President Duda noted that Poland is Ukraine's main provider of heavy weapons, including hundreds of tanks, combat vehicles, artillery, drones and manual anti-aircraft launchers as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, spare parts and other equipment.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that allies should restock the military equipment which Poland has transferred to Ukraine to help that country fight the Russian invasion.

Poland has lent support to Ukraine by giving it the greatest military aid ever provided to another country, Duda told a Monday briefing of the commanding staff of the Polish Army.

He noted that Poland is Ukraine’s main provider of heavy weapons, including hundreds of tanks, combat vehicles, artillery, drones and manual anti-aircraft launchers as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, spare parts and other equipment.

“We expect the gaps that have arisen in our resources to be refilled also within the framework of allied support mechanisms,” Duda said.

He added that Poland’s decision to transfer military equipment was made as a quick response to Ukrainian’s request to support the country on the battlefield.

According to Duda, it was also a very difficult decision, as it involved huge expenses on the part of Poland. “We estimate at least USD 1.7 billion in the military aid alone,” he said.

He pointed out that the purchase of new equipment can take years, and Poland needs replenishment quickly.

“Hence, we are now applying to virtually all our allies, especially our major ones to send us equipment, which does not necessarily need to be new. On the contrary, we donated used equipment, so we are also able to accept used equipment as long as it at least partially replenishes what we have lost in a way that we consider justified and obvious,” Duda said.