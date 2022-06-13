Poland to increase army’s presence in centre of country says MoD

"The war in Ukraine has made fully convinced us that the Polish Army must be able to deter and independently defend our country from the first day of a conflict, and on the basis of its own defence potential," Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The defence minister has said that two new combined arms divisions will be formed in Poland and that they will be stationed along the Vistula River, in the country’s central region.

“The war in Ukraine has made fully convinced us that the Polish Army must be able to deter and independently defend our country from the first day of a conflict, and on the basis of its own defence potential,” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said during a meeting of the managerial staff of the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces Command, in Warsaw, on Monday.

He also said that that aim was for the Polish Army to have six tactical formations which would have appropriate combat support.

“Poland needs a large, well-equipped and modern army, which is able to independently defend our borders,” Blaszczak said, adding that it had to be a massive one, especially in Poland’s eastern regions.

“The further development of the armed forces will be outlined in ‘Model 2035,’ a new Defence Ministry document which will be presented soon,” he continued.

Earlier in the day, Blaszczak announced that the Polish Armaments Group and the South Korean Hyundai Rotem company had signed a memorandum to jointly develop and produce tanks and wheeled armoured vehicles.

“The Polish army must have modern equipment,” Blaszczak wrote on Twitter and added that this was one of the subjects of his talks with Hyundai Rotem officials during his visit to South Korea in early June.

At that time, Blaszczak said that the Polish army should quickly acquire Korean military equipment, and added that his talks in South Korea had concerned the purchase of Korean K2 battle tanks, their production and joint development in Poland, as well as, the AHS Krab gun-howitzers whose chassis had been manufactured in cooperation with the South Korean partner.

The Polish Armaments Group is a company established by the government to unite state-owned defence industry manufacturers. Hyundai Rotem is a global heavy industry company that specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, military equipment and plant engineering.