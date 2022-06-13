A more modern and numerous Polish army: President Duda to top military brass

During what Polish President Andrzej Duda called the most important Ministry of Defence meeting in over a decade, he spoke with the Polish Armed Forces’ top brass about his vision for the expansion of the country’s military in the face of an increasingly tense situation in the region.

President Duda recalled his visit to Ukraine and what he saw the Russians did in Irpin and Borodyanka. “Please believe me: this is simply total war. Russians are leading a total war in Ukraine, not only against those, who fight and defend their country with a rifle in their hands,” he said. He spoke of the massive and deliberate destruction of civilian structures, which he said was targeted “to kill people, to terrorise them, to break their morale. That is total war. And that is the war the Russians are waging.”

The President left no doubt that it is not just the Ukrainians, who are currently fighting off the invasion of their country, who are threatened by Russia. “Europe is in the midst of the greatest security crisis since the end of the Cold War. I would even say it is in the greatest crisis since the end of World War Two,” he said.

The Polish head of state also said that the Polish army must be prepared to defend every inch of the country and face any invader at the borders, so that “the enemy knows that they will have to dearly pay in blood for every square metre they conquer”.

In order to achieve that, said the President, “army must be not only modern but also much more numerous than at present”. President Duda said “it was with great satisfaction” that he signed an act about the defence of the country, which will i.a. increase Poland’s military spending to 3 percent GDP. He also said that the modernisation of the army should involve not only buying new equipment abroad but also the development of the Polish arms industry.

The President said that in the meantime, Poland must quickly restock its armouries. He stressed that Poland has sent massive amounts of its own equipment to boost the defence capabilities of Ukraine:

“We are providing Ukraine with the largest military aid package we ever provided any country with. We are the main country sending heavy equipment, such as hundreds of tanks, combat vehicles, artillery, as well as drones, personal anti-aircraft systems, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammo, spare parts, and other equipment.”

The President said that Poland sent Ukraine materiel worth at least EUR 1.6 bln, but in doing so, it diminished its own defensive capabilities and therefore expects that it will receive assistance from its allies in replenishing its armouries.

The Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, spoke of the particulars of the planned expansion of the armed forces, which is detailed in the “Model 2035” document prepared by his resort and which will be released soon. For now, Minister Błaszczak revealed that Poland will form two additional combined arms divisions which will be dislocated in central Poland, along the line of the Vistula River. The goal is to expand the Polish Armed Forces to 300,000 personnel and six tactical groups.

As for the equipment, Poland is planning massive purchases, including six additional Patriot systems and 500 HIMARS rocket launching systems with a range of up to 300 km. Other purchases will include components and completed equipment from Polish and foreign arms manufacturers, including APCs, howitzers, K2 tanks, AW149 support helicopters, and more.