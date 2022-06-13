Poland’s defence expenditure will amount to 2.4 percent of GDP in 2022, the country’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The ministry explained that the outlays would come from planned budgetary defence spending and non-budgetary money from the Armed Forces Support Fund.

“According to the semi-annual assessment of defence expenditures, their share of GDP at year-end will reach the level of 2.4 percent,” the Defence Ministry wrote in a press release.

“The level of 2.4 percent of GDP on defence, which is planned to be achieved by the end of the year, also assumes Polish GDP growth included in the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of June 8 this year,” the release continued.

The ministry went on to point out that a homeland defence bill had assumed an increase in defence spending to 3 percent of GDP from next year.

“The new rules also introduced the Armed Forces Support Fund, the establishment of which opens up new pathways to raise finances for modernising the Polish Armed Forces, such as the possibility of bond issues,” the ministry wrote.

The homeland defence bill was prepared by the defence ministry on the initiative of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling party.

Under the bill, the Council of Ministers is to specify every four years the details of the armed forces’ rebuilding and modernisation for the next 15 years. On the basis of these guidelines and Nato plans, the defence minister is to conduct and manage the armed forces’ development.

The bill provides for defence spending of no less than 2.2 percent of GDP in 2022 and at least 3 percent in 2023 and subsequent years.