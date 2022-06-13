Parroted back to their natural habitat – Spix’s macaws released in the wild

Conservationists released eight Spix’s macaws, one of the rarest birds in the world, back to their natural habitat in northeastern Brazil on June 11, almost two decades after the bird was last spotted in the wild.

The blue-grey parrot, which has survived in captivity so far, has scarcely been spotted since scientists first mentioned it in the early 19th century.

Two decades after it disappeared in #nature, the stunning blue Spix’s macaw is reintroduced to its forest home https://t.co/AXcAWhUfs6

— CITES (@CITES) June 12, 2022

The last bird in the wild died in 2000 and the species was officially declared “extinct in the wild” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

After the extinction, conservationists from the Belgian Pairi Daiza Foundation teamed up with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) and the Brazilian government to begin a breeding programme for Spix’s macaws in captivity in order to reintroduce them to the wild.

The team released eight Spix’s macaws from captivity into the wild on Saturday, saying more birds are supposed to follow at the end of the year.

“June 11 is an important step in a long-term project. Eight macaws now fly around with a GPS tracker: this way the teams can learn from the ways they adapt to a life in the wild. This is a soft release, which means that the release aviary from which the birds departed, will remain open for a long time,” the Pairi Daiza Foundation wrote in a press release.