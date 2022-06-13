‘He’s lucky she didn’t throw a hammer at him’: Cops praise Olympic hammer throw champ after she seizes man trying to break into her car

Posting a photo of herself and the car on Twitter, proud Włodarczyk said: “I single-handedly caught the thief and handed him over to the police.”

Anita Włodarczyk/Twitter

A wannabe car thief got more than he bargained for after trying to break into the motor of Olympic hammer throw champ Anita Włodarczyk.

The triple gold medal winner had been returning to her car in Warsaw’s Gocław district when she spotted the man fiddling with the door.

The triple gold medal winner had been returning to her car in Warsaw’s Gocław district when she spotted the man fiddling with the door.Anita Włodarczyk/Twitter

Unaware of her approaching, the hapless 42-year-old swung the passenger door open before finding himself being flung to the ground by Włodarczyk.

Pinning him to the ground, the four-time world champion thrower then called the police.

Following the man’s arrest, Warsaw police posted on social media: Anita Włodarczyk is ruthless not only in the stadium. The perpetrator was lucky that the champion decided to catch him and not throw a hammer at him.”Policja Warszawa/Twitter

Posting on social media, Warsaw Police later wrote: “@AnitaWłodarczyk is ruthless not only in the stadium.

“The perpetrator was lucky that the champion decided to catch him and not throw a hammer at him.”

The Polish champion has become a household name due to her impressive sporting achievements, which involve having won the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw three times in three successive Olympics, 2012, 2016 and 2020 and is a four time world champion.FELIPE TRUEBA/PAP/EPA

They added: “We propose a further career in the @Policja_KSP, potential is there.”

Posting a photo of herself and the car on Twitter, proud Włodarczyk said: “I single-handedly caught the thief and handed him over to the police.”

She later quipped that following her hammer throwing career, she might have a chance to compete in the MMA.

Włodarczyk later quipped that following her hammer throwing career, she might have a chance to compete in the MMA.Anita Włodarczyk/Twitter

She also revealed that she had sustained a muscle injury during the incident and now needs surgery, which will prevent her from attending the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregan in July.

The 36-year-old was hoping to defend her title for the fifth time.

Tomasz Majewski from the Polish Athletic Association said: “I do not think that in the case of Anita Włodarczyk we are talking about her appearing at the world championship in Eugene after a muscle injury.

In 2021, Włodarczyk was selected to have her image made into a Shero Barbie, a special Barbie collection in which the dolls are based on the image of the world’s most inspiring female role models for young girls.Press materials

He added that she may be able to appear at the European Championships in Munich in August, but said: “The muscles do not heal quickly. Biology has its laws. It takes some time for the tissue to fully heal. You can try to speed it up, but there are no miracles. You have to wait.”

A household name due to her impressive sporting achievements, in 2021 Włodarczyk was chosen to have her image made into a Shero Barbie, a special Barbie collection in which the dolls are based on the image of the world’s most inspiring female role models for young girls.