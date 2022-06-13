Scenario of double-digit interest rate in Poland possible: expert

“The scenario of a double-digit interest rate in Poland cannot be ruled out,” Ludwik Kotecki, member of the Polish Monetary Policy Council, assessed in an interview with businessinsider.com.pl. As he added, the chances that the end of raising interest rates in Poland is imminent are very small.

“Other central banks like the Federal Reserve Board or the European Central Bank are just starting their cycles. We will not be able to stand by passively and watch it happen, because the zloty [Polish currency] will weaken, and this will further aggravate inflation,” he said.

Currently, after an increase applicable from June 9, the reference interest rate in Poland is 6 percent.

Inflation likely to increase in the coming months

During the interview, the topic of rising prices was also touched upon.

“I am convinced that there are now more risks indicating that inflation will be higher than the available forecasts would show,” Mr Kotecki pointed out. “There is no sign today that price dynamics are going to decline decisively in the 2023 outlook – in such a context… we should not talk about interest rate cuts,” he emphasised.

According to the expert, there is no possibility that inflation will come down significantly next year. “You have to bear in mind that we are already facing big increases in tariffs from January, mainly electricity and gas prices, which in turn will be translated into other goods and services – this will be another inflationary shot,” he assessed.

As Mr Kotecki pointed out, he expects the inflation in Poland to stabilise at the level of 14-16 percent in the second half of 2022 and then rise by an additional few percentage points at the beginning of 2023.