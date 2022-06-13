British universities advocate cancel culture “for social and racial justice”

British newspaper The Telegraph has revealed that academics at almost 100 UK universities taking an anti-racism course have been urged to share “collective expressions of moral outrage”.

The Open University has set up the training programme Union Black, supported by GBP 500,000 investment from multinational banking services firm Santander. It offers teaching staff lessons including “white people have a responsibility to solve the problem of racism”.

Academics taking the course are urged to become “active allies” in advancing racial justice, and will be taught about the benefits of cancelling people and institutions. The course of action evident in a module which stated, “In relation to racial/social justice, cancel culture has been shown to realise benefits.”

The course promotes “holding people or entities accountable for immoral or unacceptable behaviour” and “promoting collective action to achieve social justice and cultural change through social pressure.”

Other aspects of the course advocate “motivating allies to reveal themselves”, along with “mobilising public opinion and sharing collective expressions of moral outrage”. Whilst course documents spell out the need for “due diligence before effectively ‘cancelling’ someone.”

What is cancel culture?

The act of cancelling an individual is making the person an outcast, typically through social media pressure and can lead to the cancelled person losing their job, which has become an increasingly prevalent issue in academia, particularly in the US and UK.

‘Cancel culture’ is seen by critics as online “mobs” enforcing moral conformity, but the Union Black course documents said the phenomenon of calling out people for their transgressions is “a last-ditch appeal for justice.”

The Union Black course was launched in 2021 and has been subscribed to by academics and students in about 90 UK universities.

The course claims that “white people have a responsibility to solve the problem of racism”, urging those taking the voluntary course to rate how active they are as “allies” in this struggle, with being “non-racist” deemed “not enough”.

Teaching staff and students taking the course are invited to sign a declaration of intent at the close of the course, in which they can acknowledge that “systemic racism is deeply entrenched in society”, and “racism may have influenced what I am being taught and what I am teaching”.

The targeting of white students and academics to feel guilty about their race has become a staple of US academia for a number of years but recent push back against Critical Race Theory being taught in schools has led to a broader public debate on the matter. Conservatives and free speech advocates in the UK and some European universities are now confronted with a similar challenge.

The Free Speech Uno has criticised the Union Black course, with the organisation’s chief legal counsel Bryn Harris commenting: “I am disappointed, though sadly not surprised, to learn that UK academics are being trained in the virtues of cancel culture.

“It seems instead that these materials were agitprop training materials, and that this is another sad example of UK universities’ inability to be serious about academic freedom and freedom of speech.”