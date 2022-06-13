Ukraine’s new ambassador to Poland makes his acquaintance

With a beaming smile on his face, surrounded by his wife and children, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador-Designate to Poland, has tweeted a photo announcing his arrival to “reinforce the Polish-Ukrainian friendship”.

“Greetings Poland and dear Poles! We have arrived with full determination to work 24/7 with the view to reinforcing the Polish-Ukrainian friendship! Together with Poland, we are stronger and we certainly will prevail! Thank you for your solidarity with and support for Ukraine,” Ambassador Zvarych tweeted.

Witaj Polsko, drodzy Polacy! Przybyliśmy z pełną determinacją pracować 24/7 na rzecz wzmocnienia przyjaźni ukraińsko-polskiej! Razem z Polską jesteśmy silniejsi i razem na pewno zwyciężymy! Dziękuję za solidarność i wsparcie Ukrainy 🇺🇦🤝🏻🇵🇱 #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/IuRElH4WAn

— Vasyl Zvarych (@Vasyl_Zvarych) June 12, 2022

Once he hands his letter of credence to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Vasyl Zvarych will fully replace the outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador Andrii Bohdanovych Deshchytsia, who has been occupying the office since November 2014.

Mr Zvarych has already worked as Ukraine’s diplomat in Warsaw, Poland.