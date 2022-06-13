No shortage of coal, gas, climate minister says

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government will ensure there is enough coal and gas while bringing the price of coal down for households, the climate minister has said.

In an interview with the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily published on Monday, Anna Moskwa said the government wanted to reduce the coal price for households to the levels seen before Russia attacked Ukraine.

“We want to act on two fronts,” Moskwa said.

“The first goal is to increase supply,” she said, adding that coordination of work between ministries “should help boost Poland’s coal extraction.”

“At the same time, we’re importing more foreign coal,” she continued, but warned that this was a challenge “because no-one has ever imported such amounts of coal by sea to Poland.”

Moskwa also said the government wanted to bring down the price of a tonne of coal for households from the current levels of PLN 2,500-3,000 (EUR 540-650) to PLN 1,000 (EUR 215).

She explained that the price will likely be subsidised for households, which will cost taxpayers about PLN 3 billion (EUR 650 million).

Commenting on the gas situation, Moskwa said Poland’s new pipeline, the Baltic Pipe, will start pumping natural gas from Norwegian Shelf deposits in October and the country’s gas storage tanks are full.