Putin is ready to starve world to win his war: American historian

Vladimir Putin is preparing to starve much of the developing world as the next stage in his war in Europe, Timothy Snyder, American historian specialising in the modern history of CEE, wrote on social media. As he pointed out, if the Russian blockade of grain exports from Ukraine continues, tens of millions of tons of food will be wasted.

“The horror of Putin’s hunger plan is so great that we have a hard time apprehending it. We also tend to forget how central food is to politics,” the historian explained.

As Mr Snyder pointed out, the plan is… meant to work on three levels.”

“First, it is part of a larger attempt to destroy the Ukrainian state, by cutting off its exports. Putin’s hunger plan is also meant to generate refugees from North Africa and the Middle East, areas usually fed by Ukraine. This would generate instability in the EU. Finally, and most horribly, a world famine is a necessary backdrop for a Russian propaganda campaign against Ukraine. Actual mass death is needed as the backdrop for a propaganda contest,” he wrote.

According to him, “when the food riots begin, and as starvation spreads, Russian propaganda will blame Ukraine, and call for Russia’s territorial gains in Ukraine to be recognised, and for all sanctions to be lifted.”

“Russia is planning to starve Asians and Africans in order to win its war in Europe. This is a new level of colonialism, and the latest chapter of hunger politics,” the professor concluded.

Poland helps ‘within its limits’

On Sunday, Poland’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Henryk Kowalczyk told Polish Radio that Poland is helping to transport grain from Ukraine “within the limits of its possibilities.”

“Unfortunately, we have many technical problems, such as the width of the tracks, which is different in Ukraine and Poland – the grain has to be reloaded,” he added. “But we will try to send as much grain as possible, both to North African countries and to the countries of the Middle East, because it is very much expected there,” the Minister declared.

According to him, the current volume of Ukrainian grain transit that can be provided by Poland amounts to approximately 1-1.5 million tonnes per month.

He also reassured farmers that Ukrainian grain would not compete with Polish grain on the market.