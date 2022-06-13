‘I hope Poland will renew European culture’: Heinz Theisen

“I hope that Poland will renew European culture,” Heinz Theisen, Professor of Political Science at the University of Applied Science in Cologne, Germany, told TVP World on the sidelines of the ‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress in Warsaw.

As Prof. Theisen pointed out, European culture is nowadays heavily polarised and “split between left and right.” According to him, “what we need is a new middle class and civil thinking… and I think Poland is on the right path to balance between conservative and progressive.”

Mr Theisen drew attention to the fact that at this moment the mainstream is dominated by the “green, leftist ideology,” which has spread across universities, parliaments as well as media.

“It is different in Poland, that is why I think the country could help renew Europe as it did in the past,” he said.