LIVE: 110th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is gaining momentum, the defenders were fighting
fiercely for “every metre” of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the aggressors destroyed a bridge
to another city across the river, leaving stranded civilians
with just one way out.
07:32 CEST
Russian occupiers put up eviction notices on partially ruined buildings in Mariupol, will demolish them in 2 weeks – mayor aide Andriushchenko
There will be no heating in winter, only "heating tents," schools will work only in warm time of year https://t.co/AJyJjsxVyB pic.twitter.com/EfE5DD4zWZ
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 13, 2022
