Left-wing coalition leads narrowly in French parliamentary election

On Sunday, French citizens went to the polls for the first round of the parliamentary elections to choose the 577 members of the National Assembly.

As of 8.15 pm CEST, partial results indicate that the Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing New Popular Union (NUPES) coalition is coming in first with 25.6 percent, and President Emmanuel Macron’s Together! (Ensemble!) has 25.2 percent.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (Rassemblement National) comes in third with 19.1 percent, and centre-right The Republicans (Les Républicains) fourth with 13.6 percent. Eric Zemmour’s Reconquista! gained 4.1 percent, but its leader lost the race, coming in third in his constituency. Various other parties gathered 12.4 percent. The turnout in the elections was 47.5 percent according to preliminary estimates. This is a record abstention rate for French elections.

It needs to be noted that French parliamentary elections are not representative, as MPs are elected from single-member constituencies, so the popular votes result need not be reflected in the final composition of the National Assembly. Together! is expected to gain more seats than NUPES, and in spite of coming in third, National Rally will likely receive fewer seats than The Republicans. To win a seat in the first round, a candidate must receive a majority of valid votes and a vote total equal to 25 percent of the registered electorate in his constituency. If this does not happen, a second round is triggered in that constituency.

In spite of the apparent tie, the regional distribution of the voter bases will give Together! more seats in the National Assembly. But it may end up being merely a plurality, not a majority, in spite of earlier projections. In order to obtain a majority in the National Assembly, 289 seats are required. But Together! may fall as many as 40 seats short of parliamentary majority. This puts Macron’s ability to pass his reform agenda, which includes a pension reform he says is essential to restore order to public finances, in peril.

What is more, even if Macron’s coalition does win a majority, it may lose some members of the government. Convention dictates that ministers are appointed from among elected MPs, and then resign in favour of their running mates, who serve as backups. But it is also customary for ministers who have not gained a mandate from the voters, to resign from the government. The combination of the above would mean that as many as 15 of 28 members of the cabinet face the possibility of ending up in the line for unemployment benefits following round two.

Mélenchon called for a mobilisation of his voters and of those whose candidates have not advanced to the second round.

“In view of this result, and the extraordinary opportunity it offers us and the destiny of the common homeland, I call on our people to defeat the disastrous politics of the majority, of Macron, next Sunday.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, Marine Le Pen won over 55 percent of the votes in her constituency. Since the turnout in that constituency was below 25 percent, she will have to run in the second round.