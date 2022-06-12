Europe needs identity that immigrants can embrace: David Engels

TVP World interviewed Prof. David Engels, researcher of Western Institute in Poznań, historian, and philosopher, who attended the “Poland, the Great Project” Congress that concluded in Warsaw on Sunday.

TVP World asked Prof. Engels about an article he published earlier this year in The Critic titled “Between the West and Middle Earth” which he wrote about J.R.R. Tolkien. He points to the parallels between the West, especially Europe and the world created by the author. He said, that Tolkien’s writings were heavily influenced by his religiosity and show great depth. And today, Europe is also facing a situation similar to the one Middle Earth did: enemies at the gates.

Speaking more broadly, about literature, Prof. Engels pointed out that works of literature that are considered enduring classics draw from established cultures and archetypes, as opposed to what modern deconstructivism is offering. He believes that young people need to be reconnected with foundational texts of the European culture.

During the Congress, he moderated the “Eternal Europe” panel discussion, the title of which was taken from his recent book “Europa Aeterna”. The title is a reference to “Roma Aeterna”, an idea that even if Rome went into decline, its culture and civilisation would endure. Prof. Engels says that while Europe may be going through a period of decline, it needs to ensure its culture endures and can later rise again. He believes that to that end, Europe must form an identity that will complement national identities instead of replacing them.

He believes that what is now thought of as European identity, at least the way it is promoted in the West is superficial, and mostly based around criticising European history as a string of atrocities, which he admits were a fact, but entirely omits the massive contribution the Old Continent has made to the world in terms of e.g. culture. Such an identity is not attractive to people migrating to Europe from other places, and the results are seen in countries like France, where immigrants do not assimilate and do not identify with their country of residence. Prof. Engels believes that a European identity should be open and inclusive, but it must also offer people something to be proud of and love.