World News 12.06

Three-day “Poland, the Great Project” Congress concludes in Warsaw, Ukrainian defenders are running low on ammunition, and the French elect their legislators. This and much more in TVP World’s World News.

Russia continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine

The Russian army is attempting to tighten its grip on more and more of Ukraine’s sovereign territories. Russian shelling has caused a huge fire at a chemical plant in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk where according to the regional governor “non-stop” fighting rages. Fierce and bloody battles are taking place in Ukraine’s east, with the country’s military heroically fighting off the invaders.

Poland, the Great Project

“Poland, the Great Project”. That is the name of a convention that has been taking place in Warsaw over the last three days. TVP World’s reporter Owidiusz Nicieja attended the event and prepared a report.

The laureate

Professor Ryszard Legutko has received the Lech Kaczyński award. The Professor is a philosopher and member of the European Parliament. Since its creation in 2011, the award has been given to authors who help understand the history and tradition of Poland.

Ukraine running low on ammunition

The artillery war that is being waged in Ukraine, will decide the future of that country. The Ukrainian military is currently experiencing a shortage of ammunition, in particular for rocket artillery. Everything now depends on a rapid re-supply of ammunition from the West.

Fallen Azovstal defenders’ bodies arrive in Kyiv

The bodies of 220 soldiers from the battle at the Azovstal industrial complex have been returned to Kyiv for examination. This is part of an exchange for fallen Russian soldiers.

Stoltenberg says no to terrorism

The NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg has publicly acknowledged Turkish concerns over the funding of the PKK by the Swedish government. The PKK is a Kurdish organisation designated by the EU and US as a terrorist group.

French parliamentary elections

The first round of the French parliamentary elections has started. Voting stations are open from 8 am to 7 pm or 8 pm, depending on the city. The second round of elections will be held on June 19.

Anti-gun protests in the US

There does not seem to be a day without fatal shootings taking place in the United States. Last night, the location was Louisville, Kentucky, where a vicious gun battle, left bodies strewn on the streets of the southern city.

Wildfires in New Mexico

Global warming is most likely responsible for a heatwave currently engulfing New Mexico. President Joe Biden paid a visit to the southern state while pledging millions of dollars in financial support.