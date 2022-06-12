Exit polls indicate a tie in French parliamentary election

On Sunday, French citizens went to the polls for the first round of the parliamentary elections to choose the 577 members of the National Assembly.

Exit polls indicate that the first round of the elections resulted in President Macron’s Together! and Mélenchon’s New Popular Union both getting 25.2 percent of the vote. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (Rassemblement National) came in third with 18.9 percent, and centre-right The Republicans (Les Républicains) fourth with 13.7 percent. Various left wing parties gathered 4.1 percent.

It needs to be noted that French parliamentary elections are not representative, as MPs are elected from single-member consitutencies, so the popular votes result need not be reflected in the final composition of the National Assembly. Together is expected to gain more votes than NUPES, and in spite of coming in third, National Rally will likely receive fewer seats than The Republicans.

To win a seat in the first round, a candidate must receive an absolute majority of valid votes and a vote total equal to 25 percent of the registered electorate in his constituency. If no candidate reaches this threshold, candidates who each received a vote total equal to or larger than 12.5 percent of the electorate go on to face off in the second round. The candidate who receives the most votes in the second round is elected. In order to obtain a majority in the National Assembly, 289 seats are required.

The second round of elections will be held on June 19.