Prof. Legutko receives President Lech Kaczyński’s memorial award

The 12th “Poland, the Great Project” Congress has come to an end. As part of the closing ceremony, Polish MEP Prof Ryszard Legutko received the award named in honour of late President Kaczyński.

‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress devoted to Ukraine and EU underway

see more

Prof Legutko, who represents Poland in the Europarliament as an MEP of the European Conservatives and Reformers group, received the award from Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, the brother of the late President of Poland after whom the award was named.

Upon receiving the award, Prof Legutko said it is of particular importance to him, as “in previous years the honour was bestowed upon eminent representatives of our culture”. He added that he was “moved by the memory of the award’s patron, the late Lech Kaczyński”.

Professor Ryszard Legutko was born on December 24, 1949, in Krakow. He is a philosopher, author, translator, commentator, and lecturer at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków. As a politician, he served as a senator between 2005 and 2007 and was appointed the Minister of Education in 2007. Between 2007 and 2009, he was a secretary of state in the Chancellery of the President of Poland. Since 2009 he has served as a Member of the European Parliament. He is also the deputy chair of the European Conservatives and Reformers parliamentary group.

The Honorary Lech Kaczyński Memorial Award was established in 2011 by the organisers of the “Poland, the Great Project” Congress. The award is granted to prominent authors whose works discuss Poland’s history, tradition, and present.

Sunday was the final day of the congress and included panel discussions “Eternal Europe” and “The Commonwealth of Many Free Nations”, as well as a lecture by Prof Legutko. The congress discussed such topics as the Three Seas, Russia, modern technology, the European Union, and the region of Central Europe.