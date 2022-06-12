French go to polls in parliamentary elections

French citizens head to the polls for the first round of the parliamentary elections. Voters will be choosing the 577 members of the National Assembly.

Two coalitions have been leading in the polls: Ensemble! (Together) centred around President Macron’s Renaissance (rebranded in May from La République En Marche!) and the left-wing NUPES, which includes La France Insoumise (France untamed) of Jean-Luc Melenchon’s, as well as the coalition of the Greens, communists, and socialists). Both coalitions are almost evenly matched in the polls, with support hovering around 27 percent.

As of noon, the turnout in the elections was 18.43 percent.

In order to obtain a majority in the National Assembly, 289 seats are required. To win a seat in the first round, a candidate must receive an absolute majority of valid votes and a vote total equal to 25 percent of the registered electorate in his constituency. If no candidate reaches this threshold, candidates who each received a vote total equal to or larger than 12.5 percent of the electorate go on to face off in the second round. The candidate who receives the most votes in the second round is elected.

The second round of elections will be held on June 19.