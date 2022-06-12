Ruling party leader criticises Tusk for being against Poland’s interest

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling party, has said that the head of the main opposition party has been against “when the country’s vital interest is at stake.”

“In such a situation, his point of view is often in line with Russian propaganda,” Kaczynski said when asked about Donald Tusk’s statement regarding Poland’s plans to transport Ukrainian grain.

Tusk said that some quantity of Ukrainian grain was likely to remain in Poland, where it could be sold at a lower price, and added that this would create an unfavourable situation for Polish farmers.

Tusk’s statement was widely used by Russian propaganda in a number of Russian-language services in order to discredit Polish-Ukrainian relations, Ukraine and Poland, and to build tensions between Poles and Ukrainians.

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Michal Dworczyk, has denied Tusk’s allegations, saying that this will not happen, and that Ukrainian grain will be sent to North Africa.

Kaczynski’s statement, part of the Law and Justice (PiS) leader’s interview with the Gazeta Polska weekly which will come out on June 15, was published on Sunday by the niezalezna.pl portal.

“It is important that Polish farmers know that this grain does not pose any threat to them as its recipients are in North Africa and the Middle East,” Kaczynski said.

“Russians have been blocking sea transport as they know that this will result in famine and food price rises, which in turn will increase the flow of migrants to southern Europe,” the PiS leader said.

According to Kaczynski, Russia wants to stir up chaos in Europe and make the continent suffer from a huge, multi-dimensional crisis.

“There is no grey area as far as this matter is concerned – you can either be on the light side or the dark side,” Kaczynski concluded, adding that Tusk had chosen the dark side.

Poland said that Ukrainian grain exports could be transited through this country as an alternative to its usual Black Sea route, which has been blocked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.