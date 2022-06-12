Up to 300,000 people have left Russia following invasion of Ukraine

Following the invasion of Ukraine, between 150,000 and 300,000 people left Russia, according to various estimates. This wave of migration, mainly to former Soviet Union countries, is felt especially in the IT sector.

According to data from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), in the first quarter of this year there was a multiple increase in departures by Russians to former Soviet Union countries, where Russians do not need a visa to enter. A fivefold increase in departures to Georgia and Tajikistan was recorded, for example.

From January to March, some 3.9 million people left Russia for tourism, work and education reasons, which is more than 1.2 million more than in the same period last year.

As emphasised, among those leaving the country are many IT specialists and managers. Russia’s Electronic Communications Association told the State Duma that between 50,000 and 70,000 IT professionals had left Russia by the end of April, predicting that the number would rise to 100,000 in May, a total of about 10 percent of the sector’s workforce.

To stem this tide of departures, the Russian government has enacted an unprecedented package of incentives offering IT companies tax breaks and easing regulations. IT workers are promised subsidised housing, wage increases and no income tax for the next three years, as well as exemption from military conscription.

The report also states that the average age of expatriates is 32, 80 percent of them have a university degree, and 63 percent are leaving along with their partners. The vast majority describe their pre-departure financial situation as good or very good.

Moreover, approximately 60 percent of those leaving the country do not expect to return in the near future.

Since February 24, there has also been an increase in the number of Russians seeking asylum in the European Union, the European Union Agency for Asylum (AUEA) reported. Already in March, the country’s residents submitted nearly 1,400 asylum applications, more than twice as many as in February and the most since August 2018.

According to research commissioned by the independent Takiye Diela website, between four and five million people have left Russia over the past two decades, including about two million between 2018 and 2019.