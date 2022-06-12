Polish teenager killed in Britain while protecting his mother

ANDY RAIN/PAP/EPA

Jakub Szymanski, aged 15, a Polish teenager from Manchester, has died in hospital after he was stabbed while trying to protect his mother, the Manchester Evening News reported on Saturday night.

Jakub Szymanski was killed on Thursday while protecting his mother, who had been attacked at a house in Miles Platting, Manchester.

He was treated for stab wounds at the scene, before being rushed to hospital where he died an hour later, the daily wrote.

Jakub’s mother, who is in her 40s, also sustained knife wounds but is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Police reported that the suspect, a 44-year-old man from Manchester, had been arrested in Kent on Friday night on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning. He is believed to have been known to the victims.