Poland draws with the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League match

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s football team bounced back from its drubbing at the hands of Belgium to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam in its latest UEFA Nations League match.

In a far more assertive performance compared to the dismal 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Belgians earlier in the week, the Poles went ahead with goals from Cash and Zielinski, only to see the Dutch strike twice in the 51th and 54th minutes.

Poland profited from a late penalty miss by the Dutch after Cash handled the ball in the box, and then had to weather sustained pressure from the home team in the dying minutes of the game.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski produced a couple of outstanding saves to help keep Poland’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 European Championships alive.

The result means Poland is now third in its group of four, trailing Holland and Belgium.