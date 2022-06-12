LIVE: 109th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Saturday, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU executive’s opinion on Ukraine’s request to join the European Union would be ready by the end of next week.

08:28 CEST



Volodymyr #Zelenskyy signed a law allowing the use of territorial defense forces in the war zone. pic.twitter.com/pBo52iohm2

08:06 CEST



⚡️Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska opens center for refugees in Lithuania.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has opened a center for ���� refugees in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Since the start of Russia’s invasion, Lithuania has sheltered more than 50,000 Ukrainians.

07:46 CEST



Bitter fighting raged in

Sievierodonetsk, but the region’s governor said Ukraine remained

in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the

eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from

incessant Russian shelling.

07:17 CEST

⚡️Zelensky: Ukraine’s military gradually liberating Kherson Oblast, Russia suffers losses.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian military is gradually liberating the territory of Kherson Oblast.

