‘Germany treated Russia as business partner, not threat’: Zdzisław Krasnodębski

“I think that the whole strategy of Germany was based on cheap fossil fuels from Russia,” Professor Zdzisław Krasnodębski, Polish MEP present at the ‘Poland, the Great Project” Congress, told TVP World asked about the EU biggest players’ approach towards Russia before the February 24 invasion.

“They [German authorities] even wanted to develop a hydrogen technology based on the gas from Siberia,” the professor pointed out.

Mr Krasnodębski stressed that for many years the country had been adopting the ‘we will change Russia through trade’ strategy to ultimately make Moscow an ally.