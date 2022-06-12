‘We want to show Polish sensitivity’: Michał Łuczewski for TVP World

The ‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress under the honorary patronage of President Andrzej Duda, is being held on June 10 – June 12 at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. The theme of this year’s edition is “New Europe”. “We want to show Polish sensitivity,” Michał Łuczewski, deputy chairman of the event, told TVP World.

As he pointed out, “this sensitivity combines three elements – politics, economy and culture,” adding that the congress’ organisers aimed to prove that the latter is a source of the former two.