Football: Poland earns hard-fought draw against the Netherlands

Poland’s football team bounced back from its drubbing at the hands of Belgium to hold the Netherlands to a 2:2 draw in Rotterdam in its latest UEFA Nations League match.

In a far more assertive performance compared to the dismal 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Belgians earlier in the week, the Poles went ahead with goals from Matty Cash and Piotr Zieliński, only to see the Dutch strike twice in the 51th and 54th minutes.

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐳 𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐬𝐳𝐚̨ 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐤𝐚̨ 𝐝𝐥𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐣𝐢 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐤𝐢 🇵🇱❗ #NEDPOL #kadra2022 #tvpsport pic.twitter.com/6oe93QLUF8

— TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) June 11, 2022

Poland profited from a late penalty miss by the Dutch Memphis Depay after Cash handled the ball in the box, and then had to weather sustained pressure from the home team in the dying minutes of the game.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski produced a couple of outstanding saves to help keep Poland in the game until the end.

The result means Poland is now third in its group of four, trailing Holland and Belgium, which drew 1:1 against Wales.