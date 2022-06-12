World News 11.06

In this episode of World News, we focus on the many failures suffered by the Russian military in what it planned to be a short “special operation”, we scrutinise how the Russian blockade of Ukraine threatens global food security and, among others, take a closer look at the head of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv.

Today marks the 108th day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Originally scheduled to last a few days at most, Moscow’s aggression has failed to achieve its main objectives thanks to the bravery and defiance of Ukrainians. In fact, Ukrainian forces are now launching powerful counterattacks against the Russian invaders in occupied regions.

Ukrainian wheat blocked

As the Russian Navy continues to impede navigation across the Black Sea, Ukraine’s grain export has ground to a standstill. According to the World Health Organisation, the issue needs to be solved urgently, otherwise many regions of the world could be facing a food crisis on an unprecedented scale.

Von der Leyen in Kyiv

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Despite the initial enthusiasm, a few members of the bloc have subsequently voiced their scepticism as to Ukraine’s chances to join the community.

Designing Poland’s future

This weekend saw Poland’s political and business leaders gather in Warsaw for the annual event known as “Poland- the Great Project”. Designed as a forum for sharing opinions and plans for the country’s future, this year’s edition focused on Poland’s response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Our reporter Owidiusz Nicieja visited the event to bring us the latest developments.

Russia – a threat to the world

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many influential figures in Western Europe believed Russia could be incorporated into the region’s security architecture through economic cooperation. However, Moscow’s aggressive stance has made it necessary to rethink these assumptions. During the “Poland – the Great Project” convention, experts examined the reasons behind Moscow’s resurgent expansionism.

On the sidelines of the convention, TVP World’s Benjamin Lee spoke to eminent architect, professor Léon Krier, on how Ukraine should be rebuilt.

Poles train for war



Due to the uncertainty caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many ordinary citizens have decided to take up basic weapons training to prepare for any potential hostile activities. Our reporter Kazimierz Łysiak went to see the exercises organised by one of the most prominent foundations preparing Polish citizens for modern-day combat.

Shangri-la dialogue

Rising tensions between China and Taiwan remain a major challenge for global security. The ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore has turned into a diplomatic battleground, with China facing off against the United States and other allies of Taiwan.

The Australian-French pact

Australia has reached an agreement with the French Navy Group regarding compensation for terminating the contract for the construction of submarines in 2021. The amount of the compensation has been set at EUR 555 million.

Former president sentenced

A Bolivian court found ex-president Jeanine Anez guilty of organizing a coup that brought her to power during the 2019 political crisis. The former leader was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Russo-Ukrainian musical tour

Russian and Ukrainian rock bands have embarked upon a one-of-a-kind tour, with all the proceedings going towards the defence of Ukraine. By doing so, the Russian musicians are risking persecution back in their homeland, with the Kremlin intensifying its crackdown against any dissenting voices.