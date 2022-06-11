‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress devoted to Ukraine and EU underway

Participants of the 12th “Polska Wielki Projekt” Congress have discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s specific character. In another debate, they agreed that there is a need to create a body for monitoring EU institutions and their range of competences.

Anne-Marie Le Pourhiet from the Rennes University was talking about the conflicts between EU regulations and the national laws that were looked into by Constitutional Tribunals in several EU states. She pointed out that in many cases the conflicting laws triggered a sharp reaction from the European Commission while other cases were treated much milder.

French constitution law specialist Bertrand Mathieu was discussing the dialectics of common and national values. He said that Europe faces a “dialogue of judges which extends beyond politics and is subject of democratic mandate”.

He also warned that soon voters in EU countries may realise the deputies of the European Parliament have no real power which was transferred to EU institutions. It may result in a “revolt against EU structures”.

German economist and lawyer Markus Kerber said that the “Court of Justice of the European Union is no longer a justice tribunal, but an institution which favours EC decisions”.

He pointed out that the idea of European integration is the greatest imperative for the European Commission and the European Court. He also postulated the creation of a “50-people Senate” based outside of Brussels and elected directly by EU nations to take control over EU institutions.

Magdalena Bainczyk of The Western Institute said that the EU had to be reformed but not through increasing the competencies of its institutions.

“It is time to struggle for Europe, but for the one which takes care of all its nations because there is no such thing as a European nation. We have to focus on defining what is the common interest of all EU nations,” Bainczyk said.

She added that EU treaties have to be amended to change the competencies of EU institutions.

Debates focused on Russia

In other debates, participants focused on “Russia as a world problem” and discussed its role in the contemporary world.

Lecturer Wojciech Roszkowski claimed that Russia is based on culture or arts but on empire-like politics carried out by Ivan the Terrible, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. He also warned against making a connection between the Orthodox Church and Russia. In his opinion, Russian authorities use religion as “a mock-up not related to Christianity.”

Polish journalist Grzegorz Górny claimed that there is no way to avoid conflict with Russia.

“Russia is determined to take over Ukraine, while Ukraine is determined to defend itself. We have to ask whether the West is determined enough to support Ukraine. In Russia, the majority supports Putin’s point of view and perceive the invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to bring it back to the Motherland,” Górny said.

The Great Project

Politicians, scientists, entrepreneurs and about 1,300 guests are attending the three-day-long “Polska Wielki Projekt” in Warsaw where they met on Friday to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing Poland.

The themes of the debates include the challenges for agriculture, the development of Central Europe within the European Union, tasks for Polish foreign policy and the future of young Polish emigration. The debates will be attended by guests from abroad, including France, the United States, Romania and Hungary.