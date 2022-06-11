Warsaw is beautiful, you don’t have to explain beauty to anyone: Léon Krier

TVP World was joined by Léon Krier, the architect behind the mastermind behind the Poundberry project and a panellist at the “Poland – a Great Project” conference in Warsaw, speaking about sustainable Europe but, first and foremost in the context of recent events, rebuilding Ukraine greatly devastated by the Russian invasion.

Describing himself and his colleagues as a group of architects pursuing “modern traditional architecture”, Mr Krier said that this strand is erroneously believed to be not modern because of the traditional aspect of the designs.

“Everything that is created now is modern,” he noted. “The choice between traditional and modernist architecture is a technological choice. It’s not like when you do traditional architecture you are a historicist,” he stressed, adding: “we just continue the tradition of building beautifully with natural materials, whereas modernism builds generally very ugly, exceptionally elegant but with synthetic materials… buildings which are insanely expensive, unspeakably ugly.”

“They are only possible because they are done with synthetic materials, which you can cast in any stupid shape and they will stand,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that “with natural materials, you can construct only forms, which are stable.”

Commenting on how beautifully Warsaw was reconstructed following WWII, Mr Krier said that beauty was not a matter of opinion. “If you have to explain that something is beautiful, it is not beautiful.” He went on to elaborate saying that seeing what is beautiful and good for an individual was in fact a doing of superintelligence that, within a flash, revealed the answer through all of the five senses bestowed on humans.

“Why are people so attracted to Warsaw? Because you don’t need to explain to them this is the right place to be,” he said.

