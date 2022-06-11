Two die in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India

The city of Ranchi in Jharkhand in eastern India saw a surge of violence on Friday, which resulted in clashes between Hindus and Muslims claiming the lives of two teenagers, according to the local police.

To suppress the riots, the police decided to fight fire with fire and shot at the crowd. It remains unclear if the two victims were killed by the police or by rioters.

There were losses on the part of the police too, according to senior police official Surendra Kumar Jha who said that at least 14 police officials had been injured in the incident in Ranchi itself but also in other areas.

Consequently, a curfew was put in place and Internet services were suspended to put out the riots.

Meanwhile, 230 alleged rioters were arrested by state police in northern Uttar Pradesh following the spreading of the unrest across several towns after Friday prayers.

The police superintendent of the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj said protesters were being identified using video evidence collected.

On Saturday, the police in Howrah district, West Bengal, confronted stone-throwing crowds and battled a blaze inside a residential building during fresh protests.

What added fuel to the usually fiery Hindu-Muslim relations were recent comments by two officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet’s private life.

But BJP did not wait with arms folded, inasmuch as it suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal for the anti-Islamic slur, which aside from upsetting Indian Muslims caused a diplomatic row among several Muslim countries. The party went on to stress that the offensive remarks did not reflect the government’s position and that the comments were made by “fringe elements”.