Kaczynski says ruling camp may ally with Kukiz 15 for elections

Viacheslav 20Ratynskyi/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS) has said it is likely that the leader of Kukiz 15 party, which is not part of the United Right coalition, may run in the next election on the same ticket.

“Yes, it has been settled. We have reached an agreement on this matter, although concrete negotiations are still ahead of us,” Kaczynski said in an interview for Gazeta Polska weekly whose excerpts were published on Saturday by niezalezna.plnews website.

“For today, I can say openly that there are such arrangements,” he added.

When asked “why only for today” he said: “I really like Pawel Kukiz (Kukiz 15 leader)… but he not only a politician, but also an artist. The world of art likes to surprise at times. Although I do not complain about cooperation at the moment.”

A June 5 poll by Estymator pollster for the right-wing dorzeczy.pl website showed that PiS would win in coalition with Kukiz’15, a party that supports some of PiS policies. If elections were held now, PiS and Kukiz’15 could together count on 41.2 percent of support.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for the autumn of 2023.

The whole interview will be published in a June 15 issue of Gazeta Polska.