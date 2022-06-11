Poland, China vow to promote stable development of bilateral ties

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi pledged to strengthen cooperation and promote the stable development of bilateral ties on Friday.

The consensus was reached when the two foreign ministers held the third plenary session of the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee via video link.

Mr Wang said China is willing to work with the Polish side to better implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the tradition of friendship, enhance mutual trust, and continue to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations under the turbulent international situation.

He also called on both sides to promote cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, science and technology, environmental protection, energy, digital, resume people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, expand mutual investment, and continuously expand the common interests of the two countries.

“China supports businesses of the two countries to discuss the establishment of a two-way warehousing, logistics and distribution system for the European and Chinese markets with Poland as the distribution center,” he pointed out.

Zbigniew Rau said that Poland firmly adheres to the one-China policy, welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Poland, supports the strengthening of EU-China and Central and Eastern Europe-China cooperation, and is willing to become the door of EU-China cooperation.

Both officials also exchanged views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as Mr Wang reiterated that China’s position is to promote peace talks. The Polish minister said his country is willing to cooperate with all parties to overcome the energy and food crisis caused by the conflict.