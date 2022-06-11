Scholz tours Balkans to strengthen EU’s position in region

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz has been touring the Balkans to reinvigorate the various countries’ campaigns for European Union membership, in an effort to ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia.

Kosovo and Serbia

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said he was in favour of Ukraine joining the European Union, during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Friday. Kurti called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “unprovoked and unjustified war”, and added the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union was also important.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vuvic appeared to rebuff pressure from Olaf Scholz for Serbia to join international sanctions on Russia, saying he did not believe sanctions to be “efficient”. He also emphasised Serbia’s long-standing special ties with Russia.

North Macedonia and Albania

While visiting North Macedonia on Saturday, Mr Scholz said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made it important for Europe to stand together and he praised North Macedonia’s support of sanctions on the Kremlin.

He added that the European Union should kick off accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania to finally fulfil its pledge to integrate the Western Balkans.

Supporters of the EU accession of Albania and the countries that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s say it will ease regional tensions, counter growing Russian and Chinese influence and raise living standards.

Four countries – Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania – already have candidate status although the latter two have not started accession talks. The overall process has stalled in recent years amid doubts about the wisdom of further EU enlargement.

Bulgaria

Scholz, who has fashioned himself as a mediator during his Western Balkans trip, is set to travel onwards to Sofia on Saturday where he will hold talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Scholz’s tour comes ahead of an EU-Western Balkans leaders’ summit on June 23.