Shakespeare lives on in Gdańsk

Actress Magdalena Gorzelańczyk during a dress rehearsal of "As you like it" by William Shakespeare and directed by Krystyna Janda at the Gdańsk Shakespeare Theatre in June 2019.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, the university library up in the Baltic city of Gdańsk is hosting an exhibition which tells of the city’s links with English playwright William Shakespeare.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Justyna Limon, wife of the late Professor and Shakespeare scholar Jerzy Limon, whose items are among those on display.