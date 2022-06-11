PM marks 40th-anniversary of anti-communist Fighting Solidarity

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has paid tribute to the activists of Fighting Solidarity, an underground anti-communist organisation operating in the years 1982-1992.

The observances marking the 40th anniversary of the organisation’s establishment were held in southwestern city of Wroclaw on Saturday.

During his anniversary speech, Morawiecki said that Fighting Solidarity “brought out the best in people.”

He spoke about three goals behind forming the organisation.

An independent Republic of Poland was “the number one goal,” he said. “A goal so clearly set by this organisation, and few others had the courage to set such a goal clearly and unambiguously.”

“A solidarity-oriented republic was yet another goal,” Morawiecki said. “Righteous, one that is based on Christian beliefs… also close to today’s social democracy.”

The third idea behind the establishment of Fighting Solidarity, according to Morawiecki, was “a commonwealth of various nationalities.”

He also said that the Fighting Solidarity “promoted the idea of common interests of the countries around Poland,” adding that “this idea is still valid today.”

“Today Fighting Solidarity would fight for Ukraine’s freedom, because Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine is also a threat to Poland,” Morawiecki said.

Fighting Solidarity (Solidarnosc Walczaca) was set up by Morawiecki’s late father, Kornel Morawiecki, soon after martial law was imposed in Poland on Dec. 13, 1981. The organisation grouped some progressive dissidents from Solidarity, the trade union that played a pivotal role in the collapse of communism in Central and Eastern Europe in the 1980s. Fighting Solidarity did not agree with the moderate programme represented by the trade union and favoured more radical action.

Fighting Solidarity activists issued underground newspapers, organised street demonstrations and broadcast underground radio programmes. They boycotted the 1989 Round Table Agreement – which was an effect of negotiations between Poland’s communist authorities and a part of the democratic opposition – and the results of the partially-free parliamentary elections of June 4, 1989.