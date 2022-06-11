Canada accuses China of ‘very concerning’ behaviour in aerial spat

Canada believes China showed “very concerning and unprofessional” behaviour while harassing its patrol aircraft near North Korea, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier security meeting.

Canada’s military accused Chinese warplanes this month of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitored North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

China’s Defence Ministry said Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and “provocations” against China “under the pretext” of implementing UN Security Council resolutions, endangering China’s national security.

“The interceptions by the Chinese of our [aircraft] are very concerning and unprofessional and we need to ensure that the safety and security of our pilots is not at risk, especially when they are simply monitoring as required under UN-sanctioned missions,” Ms Anand said.

Beijing ‘increasingly aggressive’

“The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, also present at the event, said.

“That is especially important as the PRC [People’s Republic of China] adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims,” he added.

[email protected]: The PRC’s moves threaten to undermine security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. That’s crucial for this region, and it’s crucial for the wider world. #SLD22 pic.twitter.com/8WpzSo27gD

— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 11, 2022

Mr Austin noted that the United States’ policy on Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo. Washington has had a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.

Mr Austin also referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been a priority in Washington and other Western capitals over the past three months, saying he was “proud” of the work Ukrainians had put in to defend their sovereign territory.