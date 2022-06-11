“Political chemistry” in relations with Duda and Johnson: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, during an online meeting with British university students and lecturers, that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his relations with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been characterised by “trust and political chemistry”, reported Ukrinform.

Asked about mutual relations between Ukraine, Poland and Great Britain, President Zelenskyy talked about close working relationship between the three countries:

“This triangle has been built by us. We are very close. Besides history, there is the present day where, since the very beginning, since the first day of the communication between the leaders of the three countries, which you have mentioned, we have had a feeling of trust and political chemistry. Since the very first day, our relations have been built on support, strong support”.

President Zeleskyy emphasised that since the very beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of Poland and Great Britain, and the citizens of these countries, have been supporting Ukraine “not with words, but with actions”, and he expressed sincere gratitude for the help, reports Ukrinform.

Mr Zelenskyy added that daily communication at various levels between the three countries is ongoing and is based on trust. “When we say that today our communication is on that level, it means a lot, because we are fighting and the communication helps us. So when we win, and we will certainly win, we will believe that it is our common victory. And those who were on that path, will build future large-scale security projects. In this triangle, Ukraine – Poland – Great Britain,

we have been already talking about the details concerning the future security guarantees for Ukraine and the region,” added President Zelenskyy.