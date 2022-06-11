Pulse of Culture 10.06

Friday marked the beginning of the 12th ‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress. The event, under the honorary patronage of President Andrzej Duda, is being held on June 10 – June 12 at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. The theme of this year’s edition is “New Europe”.

The year of romanticism in Vilnius is being celebrated with lectures at the Adam Mickiewicz Institute. As part of the celebrations, the Vilnius University organised a conference devoted to the history of Adam Mickiewicz’s first collection of poems, ballads and romances.

A museum of the victims of communism, commemorating more than 100 million of those oppressed by it, has been opened in Washington, DC. It has been mainly funded by the Polish National Foundation (PFN).

The other events covered by this episode include the CARBON Silesia Festival in Zabrze, southern Poland, and the international festival of photography in Łódź, central Poland.